Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.89.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

