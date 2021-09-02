EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer Sells 7,100 Shares

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ENS opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
