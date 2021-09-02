EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer Sells 7,100 Shares

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ENS opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

