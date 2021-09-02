ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 370,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,680. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.30. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

