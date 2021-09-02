Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,901. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

