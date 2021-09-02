Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%.

EGLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

EGLX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $526.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.