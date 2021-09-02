Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,356 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

