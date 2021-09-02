Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $27,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.66 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.