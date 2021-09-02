Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cerner worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.