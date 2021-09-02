Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.02 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

NULV opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

