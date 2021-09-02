Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,141 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,019 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Citrix Systems worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.