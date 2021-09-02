EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG opened at $66.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

