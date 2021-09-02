EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

EPAM traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $636.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,632. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,588,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

