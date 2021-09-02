Equal Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $883,578.51 and approximately $37,420.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

