Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,204,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 61,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,205. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

