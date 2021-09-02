Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$119.08 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

