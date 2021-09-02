Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 698,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

