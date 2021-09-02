Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

