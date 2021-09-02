Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.12

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 24916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

