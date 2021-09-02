ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.9 days.

ESR Cayman stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. ESR Cayman has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on ESR Cayman in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

