Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.37. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

