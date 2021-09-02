Etrion (TSE:ETX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4401684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

