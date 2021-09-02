Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.59. Euclid Capital Growth ETF shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 3,591 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $642,000.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.