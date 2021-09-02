Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.00

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $143.10, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

