European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.