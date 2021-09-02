Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $599.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.