Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $259.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

