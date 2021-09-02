Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of MRAM opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Everspin Technologies worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.