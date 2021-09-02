EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.19. EVgo shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 3,395 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on EVGO. Vertical Research began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

