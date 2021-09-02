ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,257.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009868 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.