Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.25 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $45.25 million and $2.35 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00132725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00156938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.84 or 0.07575348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,769.49 or 1.00451844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.80 or 0.00858490 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.