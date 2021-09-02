Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Head to Head Contrast

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

This table compares Exela Technologies and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54% Fidelity National Information Services 0.69% 7.62% 4.49%

This table compares Exela Technologies and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.29 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.70 Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 6.36 $158.00 million $5.46 23.68

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 8 1 2.63

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $163.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Exela Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.