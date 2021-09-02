Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

