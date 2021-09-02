Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,118 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

