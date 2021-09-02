Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,118 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

