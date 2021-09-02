Falcon Project Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,594.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $16,594.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00132219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00157059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.43 or 0.07552174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.78 or 0.99689344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00812059 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

