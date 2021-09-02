FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $53,282.18

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.50 or 0.07675103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.87 or 0.99831767 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00800315 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars.

