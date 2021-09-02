Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

