FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,382 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 400.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

