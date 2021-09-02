FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,536 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.