FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 646 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

