FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.