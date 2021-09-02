FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

