FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

