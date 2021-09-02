FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.