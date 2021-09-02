FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 855 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

