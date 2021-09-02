Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,316.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

