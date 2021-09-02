Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 304 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $609.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

