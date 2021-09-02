Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,158,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $503.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

