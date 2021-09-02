Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,865 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

