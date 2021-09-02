Filecoin Price Hits $78.08 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.92 billion and $572.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 101,410,677 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

